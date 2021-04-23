Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 4.9-43 km northwest of Davao city, Davao del Sur Province, Philippines, on April 23 4:48 pm (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.9 magnitude at a depth of 33 km

April 23 08:55 UTC: First to report: BMKG after 7 minutes. April 23 9:00: Volume has been recalculated from 4.8 to 4.9. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 29.0 to 33.0 km (18 to 21 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 28 km (17 mi) towards N.

Updated Friday April 23, 2021 09:00

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale is located 22 km northwest of Davao, the Philippines

4.8 earthquake April 23 4:48 pm (GMT +8)

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred on Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM local time near Davao City, Davao del Sur and Davao, the Philippines, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 29 km shallow. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deep ones because they are closer to the surface. The exact size, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, and based on the preliminary seismic data, many people may have felt the earthquake in the epicenter area. It should not have caused much damage, other than falling off shelves, broken windows, etc. In Wañgan (pop up 7600) located 2 km from the epicenter, the earthquake should have been felt as a slight shaking. In Davao City (population 1212,500) located 22 km from the epicenter, Samal (43,500 people) 32 km, Banabo (84,700) 33 km, Kidapawan (population 79,700) 41 km, Kabayangan (population 16,500) ) 43 km, Digos (area. 116,100) 46 km, Bansalan (pop. 21,400) 48 km, and Magugpo Poblacion (pop. 233,300) 52 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth in case of change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 23, 2021 08:48:31 UTC – Local time at epicenter: April 23 4:48 PM (GMT +8) Size: 4.9 Depth: 33.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 7.41 ° N / 125.43 ° E (province of Davao del Sur, Davao, Philippines) Nearest volcano: Apo (50 km / 31 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 12 km (8 mi) south of Cemud (population: 5070) -> See nearby earthquakes! 30 km (19 miles) west of Banabo (Population: 84700) -> Watch earthquakes nearby! 33 km (21 mi) west of Kabayangan (Population: 16,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 42 km (26 mi) west of Magogbo Publication (Bob): 233300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 43 km (26 mi) northwest of Davao City (Population: 1,212,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) WSW from New Corella (Davao del Norte) (Pop: 20,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) northwest of Samal (Population: 43,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 58 km (36 mi) north of Kidapawan (Soxxargin) (Population: 79,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 74 km (46 mi) north of Digus (population: 116,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 936 km (581 mi) south of Manila (National Capital Region) (Population: 1,600,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weath at epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clouds scattered 31 ° C (88 ° F), humidity: 62%, winds: 2 m / s (3 knots) from S (primary data source: Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency in Indonesia) Rated power output: 1.4 x 1012 joules (392 MWh, 338 tonnes TNT equivalent) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Depth size

San Francisco Agusan del Sur (133.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Malaybalay City / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds

