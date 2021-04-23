San Francisco remembers the 1906 earthquake that killed more than 3,000 people





SAN FRANCISCO – On April 18, the city of San Francisco celebrated the 115th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake that killed more than 3,000 people at a party at the Lotte Fountain.

Former Mayor Willie Brown and current Mayor London Bread both attended.

Mayor Breed tweeted on April 18:

“It was great to be able to meet early this morning at the Lotha Fountain to celebrate the 115th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake after not being able to celebrate this tradition last year. Just as we did back then, we will come out of this difficult year stronger than ever.” .

During the ceremony, there was a moment of silence at 5:11 am, when the earthquake began. At 5:12 am, according to ABC 7, there were a fire engine siren that lasted 30 seconds.

The 1906 earthquake is “one of the most significant earthquakes of all time” and it tore “the maximum 296 miles (477 kilometers) of the San Andreas fault from northwestern San Juan Bautista to the triple junction at Cape Mendocino,” as the Geological Survey website states American (USGS).

In addition, the earthquake was felt from “Southern Oregon to southern Los Angeles and even central Nevada.”

There were more than 3,000 deaths and about 225,000 made homeless after the earthquake, the US Geological Survey says, plus more than $ 400 million in damages.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos