Continuation of review of new evidence on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines





The WHO is committed to updating its policy guidelines whenever relevant new information is obtained using vaccines in populations around the world and new clinical research results. Accordingly, new data continue to be regularly released from ongoing clinical trials and monitoring of AstraZeneca COVID-19 and other vaccines. Based on this additional evidence, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization has updated its provisional guidelines on the use of AstraZeneca against COVID-19 produced by various manufacturers (Astra Zeneca-Vaxzevria, India SII Covishield Serum Institute and SK Bioscience). The WHO continues to support the conclusion that the benefits of these vaccines outweigh the risks. According to the latest data, further clarification of precautionary measures and types of risk (i.e., thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome) has been added. More data have been obtained on the efficacy of the vaccine in different population groups, such as the elderly, making the evidence base stronger. Clarifications and specifications have been added regarding the vaccination of certain population groups (pregnant and lactating women, persons with a previous SARS-CoV2 infection and others). Amendments to these interim recommendations apply to several sections of the document. An updated version is available here. The SAGE Working Group for COVID-19 Vaccines will continue to evaluate the available data and change the guidelines as necessary.

