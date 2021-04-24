CNN goes to the front line of Yemen’s main battlefield





Yemen, the latest incident in the last major stronghold of the internationally recognized government, could have a turning point in a deadly six-year conflict. The oil-rich city of Marib is at the center of a military escalation in which Iranian-backed Houthis rebels have tried to extend control of the country to the east, with a devastating drone and missile attack campaign in both Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Saudi-backed government forces say U.S. President Joe Biden has made the decision to reverse the highly criticized Houthia as a terrorist group only by imposing a rebel group. CNN’s Nic Robertson has joined Marib’s front line as the battle for control in the former desert city is in full swing. #CNN # News.



source