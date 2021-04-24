A small earthquake 3.0 strikes near Châteauroux, Indre, Center Val de Loire and France / Volcano Discovery





See also: monthly reports

Friday, April 23, 2021, 9:04 PM

21:04 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

3.0 Earthquake Apr 23 10:51 pm (GMT +2)

Just 12 minutes ago, a 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Châteauroux, Indre, Center-Val-de-Loire, France. The tremor was recorded late on Friday night, April 23, 2021 at 10:51 pm local time, at a very shallow depth of 5 km below the surface of the Earth, and the event was presented by the Réseau National de Surveillance Sismique (RéNaSS), the first Seismic device. A second report was subsequently released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which classified it as a magnitude 3.6 earthquake, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it was. Perhaps many people felt a slight tremor in the epicenter area. The weak jolt was probably felt in the city of Seron (District No. 580) located 3 kilometers from the epicenter. Other towns or cities close to the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt, include the Pylapri (District No. 1000) which is located 10 kilometers from the epicenter. The epicenter, Le Blanc (population. 7000) at 11 km, Saint-Gaultier (population 2000) at 15 km, and Argenton-sur-Creuse (population. 5,300) at 24 km. In Châteauroux (53,300 inhabitants, 42 km away), Châtelerault (37,200, 55 km), and Poitiers (86,000 inhabitants, 67 km away), the earthquake may not have been felt.

If you feel like this, report it on our website or app now!

Download and upgrade the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

Date and Time: April 23, 2021 10:51 PM (GMT +2) local time (April 23, 2021 20:51 GMT) Size: 3.0 Depth: 5.0 km Latitude / Center Longitude: 46.63 ° N / 1.21 ° E (Endre (Center-Val de Loire, France) Preliminary data source: RENASS Past news An early morning moderate earthquake of 4.9 magnitude was reported near Sarangani, Davao Occidental, Davao, Philippines. … Read all the summary: 12 earthquakes 6.0+, 115 earthquakes 5.0+, 838 earthquakes 4.0+, 2898 earthquakes 3.0+, 5,892 earthquakes 2.0+ (9,755 total) … Read all We receive unverified early reports of seismic activity In or near Montreal, Quebec, Canada on April 23, 2021 (GMT) around 17:24. … Read all A 4.5 moderate to deep earthquake was reported in the early morning near Sola, Torba, Vanuatu. … Read all A 4.7-magnitude earthquake near Binkolo, Bengkulu, Indonesia, was reported just 8 minutes ago by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 18 km below the epicenter just after midnight Saturday April 24, 2021 at 12:06 AM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos