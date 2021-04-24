Uncategorized
WHO is starting efforts to combat malaria in another 25 countries by 2025
On the eve of World Malaria Day, which is celebrated every year on April 25, the WHO congratulates an increasing number of countries approaching and achieving zero cases of malaria. A new initiative launched today aims to stop the transmission of the disease to another 25 countries by 2025.
Of the 87 malaria countries, 46 reported fewer than 10,000 cases in 2019 compared to 26 in 2000. By the end of 2020, 24 countries had reported a cessation of malaria transmission in 3 or more years. Of these, 11 are WHO certified without malaria.
“Many of the countries we recognize today carried a very heavy burden of malaria at one time. Their successes were difficult to achieve and came only after a decade of working together, ”said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Together, they have shown the world that eliminating malaria is a sustainable goal for all countries.”
Key drivers of success
Although the path of elimination of each country is unique, the usual drivers of success are seen in all regions.
“The success has been driven, above all, by a political commitment within the malaria endemic country to stop the disease,” said Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO World Malaria Program. “This commitment translates into domestic funding that is often maintained over many decades, even after the country is free of malaria,” he added.
Most countries that reach zero malaria have strong primary health care systems that provide access to malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment services, without financial difficulties, to anyone living within their borders – regardless of nationality or legal status.
Robust data systems are also key to success, along with strong community engagement. Many malaria-eliminating countries have relied on dedicated networks of volunteer health workers to detect and treat disease in remote and hard-to-reach areas.
New report: “Zero in malaria elimination”
Through the E-2020 initiative, launched in 2017, the WHO has supported 21 countries in their efforts to reach zero malaria cases by 2020. New WHO report summarizes the progress and lessons learned in these countries over the last 3 years.
According to the report, 8 E-2020 member states reported zero indigenous cases of human malaria by the end of 2020: Algeria, Belize, Cape Verde, China, El Salvador, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Malaysia and Paraguay. It’s in Malaysia P. knowlesi the parasite, which is commonly found in monkeys, infected approximately 2,600 people in 2020.
A number of other countries have made remarkable progress: Timor-Leste reported only one indigenous case, while 3 other countries – Bhutan, Costa Rica and Nepal – reported less than 100 cases.
Building on the successes of E-2020, the WHO has identified a new group of 25 countries that have the potential to eradicate malaria within 5 years. Through the E-2025 initiative launched today, these countries will receive specialized support and technical guidance as they work towards the goal of zero malaria.
Elimination of malaria in the wider Mekong
Faced with the continuing threat of antimalarial drug resistance, the countries of the Greater Mekong subregion have also made great strides towards a common goal of elimination by 2030.
In 6 countries of the subregion – Cambodia, China (Yunnan Province), the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam – the reported number of malaria cases decreased by 97% between 2000 and 2020. Malaria mortality decreased by more than 99% in in the same time period, from 6000 to 15.
Malaria control during a global pandemic
In 2020, COVID-19 emerged as a serious challenge to malaria responses worldwide. From the early days of the pandemic, the WHO has encouraged countries to maintain basic health services, including malaria, while ensuring the protection of communities and health workers from the transmission of COVID-19.
By heeding the call, many endemic malaria countries have given impressive responses to the pandemic, adapting the way antiviral services are provided to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by governments. As a result of these efforts, the worst case scenario of the WHO modeling analysis was probably avoided. The analysis found that, if networks and antimalarial drugs were severely limited, the number of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa could double in 2020 compared to 2018.
However, after more than a year of the pandemic, significant disruptions in health services still exist around the world. According to a new WHO survey, approximately one-third of countries worldwide reported disruptions in malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment services during the first quarter of 2021.
In many countries, locks and restrictions on the movement of people and goods have led to delays in the delivery of insecticide-treated mosquito nets or in closed insecticide spraying campaigns. Malaria diagnosis and treatment services were discontinued because many people were unable or unwilling to seek help from health facilities.
The WHO calls on all people living in malaria-affected countries to “overcome fear”: people with a fever should go to the nearest health facility to be tested for malaria and provide the necessary care, in the context of the COVID-19 national protocols.
Note to the editor
Malaria by numbers: global and regional burden
In 2019, an estimated 229 million cases of malaria and 409,000 deaths related to malaria in 87 countries. Children under the age of 5 in sub-Saharan Africa continued to account for approximately two-thirds of global malaria deaths.
The WHO African Region accepted 94% of all malaria and deaths worldwide in 2019. About 3% percent of malaria cases in 2019 were recorded in the WHO region for Southeast Asia and 2% in the WHO region for the eastern Mediterranean. The Western Pacific region of the WHO and the U.S. region of the WHO accounted for less than 1% of all cases.
Goal: zero malaria
Although progress in the global malaria response has stalled in recent years, an increasing number of countries with a low malaria burden are approaching and achieving the goal of zero malaria transmission. Between 2000 and 2020, 24 countries reported zero indigenous cases of malaria over 3 or more years. These countries include: Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cape Verde, China, Egypt, El Salvador, Georgia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Paraguay, Sri Lanka, Syrian Arab Republic, Tajikistan , Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.
WHO certificate without malaria
Malaria elimination certification is an official recognition by the WHO of the status of a country without malaria. The WHO issues a certificate when a country has proven that the chain of indigenous malaria transmission has been broken across the country for at least the last three consecutive years. The country must also show the ability to prevent the re-establishment of transmission. Globally, 39 countries and territories have reached this turning point. Eleven countries have been certified for malaria over the last 2 decades: United Arab Emirates (2007), Morocco (2010), Turkmenistan (2010), Armenia (2011), Sri Lanka (2016), Kyrgyzstan (2016), Paraguay (2018), Uzbekistan (2018), Algeria (2019), Argentina (2019) and El Salvador (2021).
Countries that are certified without malaria must remain vigilant to prevent the disease from returning. All imported cases of the disease must be quickly identified and treated. Countries should maintain state-of-the-art malaria control systems and ensure that health professionals at all levels are continuously trained to prevent, detect and treat disease.
