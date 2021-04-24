Romain Grosjean announces support for the WHO Foundation





Romain Grosjean, a French-Swiss professional racing driver competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for 2021, announces support WHO Foundation, an independent grant foundation that supports the work of the World Health Organization (WHO). Romain will be racing this year with the WHO Foundation logo, featured on his racing suit and helmet. Grosjean notes: “I am proud to support the important work of the WHO and WHO Foundation. Global health is more important now than ever and I am excited to use my voice to help raise awareness of the key health issues of our time. ” After recovering from a devastating fall in the Formula 1 World Championship race at the Bahrain International Round in November, Grosjean is determined to support key health priorities, including a global response to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. Grosjean understands first-hand the importance of safety and resilience and is partnering with the WHO Foundation to promote preparedness activities that ensure everyone’s health. “Romain is an inspiration to all who face a challenge. We are thrilled to share his incredible reach and unique story with the WHO Foundation community to help include the world of sports in global health priorities. “says Anil Soni, executive director of the WHO Foundation. On April 6, 2021, on the International Day of Sport for Peace and Development, Grosjean and Soni participated in Instagram live hosted by the WHO to discuss sport, community, global health, vaccine fairness and the path ahead. Grosjean will support the WHO Foundation in their upcoming vaccine justice campaign by reinforcing key messages and encouraging his community to participate in the global fight to end the pandemic. Editor’s notes: Pictures of Romain Grosjean’s racing suit with the WHO Foundation logo can be downloaded here: https://bit.ly/3na1Oqn Please use credit: NTT Indycar series / R. Grosjean About the WHO Foundation The WHO Foundation is an independent grant foundation based in Geneva that aims to protect the health and well-being of all in all parts of the world, working together with the World Health Organization and the global health community. It aims to support donors, scientists, experts, implementing partners and advocates around the world in rapidly finding new and better solutions to the most pressing global health challenges today and tomorrow. The Foundation aims at evidence-based initiatives that support the WHO in achieving the goal of sustainable development (SDG) 3 (ensure a healthy life and promote well-being for all). It aims to reduce health risks, prevent pandemics, better manage disease and create stronger health systems. It addresses these areas by building awareness and supporting its partners, including the WHO, so that it invests in every life and the world is ready for any health emergencies that may arise. WHO Foundation. Together we have to achieve so much. More information: www.who.foundation







