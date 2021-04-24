Neighbors and community leaders are looking for solutions to stop explosions at Newport’s scrap metal yard





Newport, Kentucky – Loud explosions caused by shredding at a local scrap metal mill have rocked Newport for years, but now the issue is getting more attention.

WCPO has reported explosions at River Metals Recycling before, which occurs when a shredded vehicle has a petrol or propane tank remaining in it. Burning shook neighboring homes in Lake Pike, and some residents said they could hear up to three explosions a day.

But it’s not just a problem in Northern Kentucky. Tony Ray, who lives in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville near another RMR site, described similar explosions near his home as a “small earthquake” that shook his windows.

“They are violent at times. They are very anxious. And again, when it comes to your home, which is your biggest asset, it is very worrying.”

Kay Thompson, who also lives in Clifton Heights, is concerned about how the eruptions will affect the grounds of her home.

“I noticed some cracks on the walls,” she said. “We have plaster walls.”

Ray, Thompson and his neighbor, Dave Fesselcel, lead the attack in Louisville to stop the explosions.

“It’s been going on since I think in 2013, 2014, 2015, since the River Metals settled here,” Vislisel said. “Kai and I have met multiple times with the plant manager and people who have come from Cincinnati to say, ‘We’re doing everything we can.'”

This involves RMR building a wall to separate the shredder and contain the sound.

The company also submitted a “Burn Incident Reduction Plan” to Louisville in 2017. In that plan, RMR committed to increasing employee training, improving inspections, and more education for scrap suppliers. In their report, the RMR also indicated that it would be unrealistic to think that all blasts could be eliminated.

Neighbors said the effort did not solve the problem.

“It is clear that they are not pursuing their operations,” said Ray. “The 2017 report mentioned that they would do these things A, B, C. Obviously they didn’t.”

Kentucky State Representative Rachel Roberts toured the RMR facility in Newport to mark Earth Day. She described the area as “a place where suburban ideals and urban realities swing.” This creates a difficult problem, she said.

“It’s a good faith company that operates within its purview, fulfills all of its obligations with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, pays its taxes, and all of these things,” Roberts said. “Therefore, there is no real mechanism at the present time to punish them for operating their businesses within the criteria by which they are permitted to operate their business.”

When she toured the facility on Thursday, she told WCPO that RMR is doing a “very important” recycling business in the community, adding that the company is one of the largest contributors to local payroll taxes and employs about 50 people.

RMR’s ​​parent company, Nucor, announced a major expansion in Gallatin County, thanks to the state’s multi-million dollar tax credit, creating more jobs in Northern Kentucky.

“We are all, in good faith, working to find solutions to help us keep a major employer in our area … and to make sure that people’s quality of life is preserved except when they move to Newport …” said Roberts.

There are a number of solutions that must be considered, and Roberts has suggested a range of options from tax incentives for affected residents to issuing fines for violations if any.

“So yes, there are solutions,” she said. “Are any of them night solutions? No, these are complex problems that have persisted for years.”

And she continued: “So the solution must be negotiation between all the investing parties. From every person I spoke to, everyone is really invested in finding a solution here.”

Both those affected – whether near or far – want more than a goodwill effort. They want a change.

Ray said, “Number one, it would be just stopping the explosions.” “If they can’t stop them, maybe they should act.”

In a statement last month, RMR General Manager Neil Collardot told WCPO, “In metal recycling there can be accidental combustion events. River Metals has a formal plan to reduce these events. These events do not cause harm to safety or the environment. “

