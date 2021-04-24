Uncategorized
The WHO-supported World Youth Mobilization funds youth ideas to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
- The initiative, led by the world’s six largest youth organizations and supported by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Foundation, will fund youth work in communities affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
- The impact of the global youth pandemic to be discussed at the Global Youth Summit
- Young people will decide where the money goes and how it is spent
- Global youth mobilization supported by UNICEF, USAID, UNFPA, European Commission, Salesforce, FIFA and heads of state and government from around the world
From today, young people around the world will be able to apply for funding support for innovative Local Solutions to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a new initiative called Global youth mobilization. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and youth representatives from the Global Youth Mobilization will announce a call for applications at a press conference on Monday 19 April 2021 at 1700 CEST.
Led by the Big Six youth organizations and supported by the WHO and the United Nations Foundation, Global Youth Mobilization is an initiative of young people and voluntary organizations that are taking steps to improve their lives now and in the world after COVID-19.
Hundreds of millions of young people have had to put their lives on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 90 percent of youth reported increased mental anxiety during a pandemic; school closures have affected more than a billion students in almost every country; 80 percent of young women are worried about their future; and one in six young people worldwide lost their jobs during the pandemic.[1]
Funding Local Youth Mobilization Solutions will bypass traditional funding and support investment flows in young people and local communities anywhere in the world. First in the world on this scale and level of ambition, young people and community organizations can apply for funding through a single centralized platform available in multiple languages. These local solutions will be judged and decided by young people, for young people.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “WHO advocates that the voices, energy and solutions offered by young people be at the center of the global recovery from COVID-19. Our collaboration with Big 6 and the United Nations Foundation will encourage broad-based action by young people to meet the challenges facing their own communities, and will also provide global platforms for their wisdom and ideas to be heard on. to act. “
From educational disruptions and job losses, to declining mental health and rising gender-based violence, the Global Youth Mobilization will support young people to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. An initial $ 2 million of funding will be available in four layers, from $ 500 to $ 5,000, and the “accelerator” program will scale and replicate the most promising solutions, and further funding will be deployed over the coming months.
The Global Youth Summit, to be held almost on April 23 and 25, marks a starting point for young people to get involved in mobilization. Over three days, thousands of young people, leaders, policy makers and money changers will gather in one space to discuss the problems facing young people around the world.
The mobilization is supported by governments, UN agencies and the royal family, including the Queen of Malaysia, the President of Kenya, the President of Ghana, the Vice President of Nigeria, the Government of Fiji, the Belgian Prime Minister, the Government of Singapore and the European Commission, USAID, UNICEF and the UN Population Fund. More details and further government support will be announced at the Global Youth Summit.
Global Youth Mobilization and its supporters call on governments, companies and policy makers to support the initiative and commit to prioritizing young people in their policies and investing in their future.
Funded Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19, other supporting global partners include prominent brands and proponents, including: Salesforce, FIFA, Special Olympics, UNHCR, Cambridge International, Peace First, Generation Unlimited and Influential.
Dr. Tedros will open the Global Youth Summit along with youth representatives of the World Youth Mobilization Committee. It will be attended by youth activists from hundreds of countries, three plenary sessions with prominent speakers and more than 60 interactive talks involving a range of partners. The summit will be available to everyone via broadcast and in five basic languages: English, French, Spanish, Arabic and Russian.
Daisy Moran, Representative of the Youth Committee, Global Youth Mobilization Committee, He said: “This is a key moment for our generation. The Global Youth Mobilization provides an opportunity for young people to take an active role in the immediate and long-term recovery from the impact of COVID-19. Our experience, creativity and passions will inform policies and decisions that affect our entire lives and I invite people to apply for available funds. Together, as negotiators, members of youth-focused organizations, global health actors and volunteers from around the world, we are now calling for action. “
For more information visit: www.globalyouthmobilization.org
————————————————— ——————————-
NOTES TO EDITORS
The WHO press conference will be held on Monday, April 19 at 5:00 PM CEST.
You can join the press conference via:
Zoom:
https://who-e.zoom.us/j/97576439142
Password: VPCyouth21
Phone:
Webinar ID: 975 7643 9142
Numeric phone password: 4662611775
Available international numbers: https://who-e.zoom.us/u/aczVepLgsX
For media inquiries and interview requests, contact:
On the global mobilization of young people
The Global Youth Mobilization is led by Big 6 Youth Organizations, an alliance of leading international youth organizations:
World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM), Christian Youth Association (YMCA), Christian Association of Young Women (YWCA), World Association of Guides and Scouts (WAGGGS), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the leading youth development program, International Award of the Duke of Edinburgh (The Award).
Together, Big 6 actively involves and involves more than 250 million young people, contributing to the empowerment of more than a billion young people over the past century.
The Global Youth Mobilization is led by a diverse Committee made up of youth representatives made up of the entire Big Six, along with Big 6 executive directors and representatives of the World Health Organization and the United Nations Foundation.
Social handles
Media interview opportunities
The following are available for interview from April 19 to the Global Youth Summit from April 23 to 25.
Members of the Global Youth Mobilization Committee
- Daisy Moran, member of the Youth Committee for Global Youth Mobilization
Daisy is a youth activist based in Illinois, USA. She is an active member of the YMCA movement, is currently Director of Youth Achievement and Community Engagement at YVCA Two Rivers. You can read her full biography here.
- Tharindra Arumapperuma, member of the Youth Committee for Global Youth Mobilization
Tharindra is a youth activist based in Sri Lanka. Rising Leader for the Duke of Edinburgh International Award since 2017. She has achieved all three levels of the award program and is volunteering as an award coach in Sri Lanka and globally. You can read her full biography here.
- Ahmad Alhendawi, President of the Global Youth Mobilization Committee
Ahmad Alhendawi is the tenth general secretary of the World Scout Organization (WOSM), becoming the youngest to lead one of the world’s leading youth education movements. Prior to his appointment to WOSM, Mr. Alhendawi was the United Nations Secretary-General’s first envoy for youth and the youngest senior official in UN history. You can read his complete biography here.
Elahi is an IFRC volunteer who supports communities across Bangladesh throughout the pandemic. Initially in hospitals as an immediate response to the crisis, and since providing support to young people with online skills development. Read about Elahija here.
- Estrella Gutierrez – 24, Mexico – World Guide and Scout Association
Estrella is a Guide for Girls from Mexico who volunteered as a medical student during the pandemic. Read her amazing story here.
- Gregory Kipchirchir – 22, Kenya – International Award of the Duke of Edinburgh
Pandemic stories
Gregory is a Golden Award participant who, during the pandemic, became heavily involved in farms and tree planting projects in the local community as a way to support those around him. Read his story here
