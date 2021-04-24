93 Percent of Private Homes Completed: NRA – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s # 1 English daily newspaper





Kathmandu April 23

Nearly six years after the devastating earthquake, the National Reconstruction Authority said 93 percent of private homes damaged or destroyed have been rebuilt.

According to the NRA, it has already rebuilt a large number of private homes, educational and health institutions, and cultural heritage sites in 32 earthquake-affected areas, and some infrastructure is in the final stages of reconstruction.

“We have made 93 percent of the progress in rebuilding private homes, which is the main area of ​​responsibility for the NRA’s work. Reconstruction of their homes,” said NRA’s CEO, Social Gewali.

He explained that the first payment was distributed to 99.86 percent of the beneficiaries, the second installment was 86.78 percent, and 78.66 percent received the third and final installment. “We are confident that the basic work to rebuild private homes will be completed during the current fiscal year,” he added. Likewise, the NRA resettled 4,720 beneficiaries who were living in 299 vulnerable areas after the earthquake.

In terms of cultural heritage sites, 493 of the 920 sites have been rebuilt while 288 are still under construction. Likewise, with regard to educational institutions, out of 7,553 schools that needed to be rebuilt, 83 percent have been rebuilt, and 17 percent are currently under construction.

Of the 1,197 health institutions, 698 have been rebuilt, and 296 are being rebuilt.

Likewise, 90 percent of the 415 government buildings in need of reconstruction have been completed. So far, the reconstruction of 214 buildings out of a total of 216 buildings belonging to the various security services that are being built within the framework of the Natural Resources Authority has been completed.

“Over the past five years since the establishment of the NRA, it has made great achievements despite many challenges such as political instability, blockade, lack of financial and human resources, geographical difficulties, the transition to federalism, the election of three layers of government and the integration of personnel,”

Gyewali has been added.

The government extended the period of the NRA through December 2021 after COVID-19 forced reconstruction activities.

From the one-year extension period, the NRA will perform its regular business through the end of this fiscal year (mid-July). Then from July 16 to December 25, the NRA plans to hand over all its plans and programs to the relevant ministries and government agencies.

A version of this article appeared in the April 24, 2021 print edition of The Himalayan Times.

