ShakeAlert app launched on May 4, webinar group





The state rolls out a new earthquake early warning system in our region and the Washington Department of Emergency Management is hosting a free webinar detailing the new technology. Operated by the USGS in conjunction with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the ShakeAlert® system is able to give residents seconds of warning before earthquake vibration arrives, and most phones are already set up to receive alerts.

Maximilian Dickson, geological hazards supervisor in the Washington Department of Emergency Management, explains that the ShakeAlert® earthquake early warning system will be rolled out in Washington state on May 4, to complete the West Coast launch of the new technology.

Dickson notes that the system is not a predictor of earthquakes. ShakeAlert® quickly detects and provides information about earthquakes that have already started and includes an estimate of the earthquake size, the exact location, and the vibration it might produce. Alerts may be delivered via text alerts to cell phones in areas that may experience weak or greater vibration in Washington state.

“Nothing can replace families who have a contingency plan in place and ready for at least two weeks,” Governor Jay Inslee said in a press release in March. We all know that any earthquake can strike at any time. An earthquake early warning system can provide the critical time Washington people need to drop, cover, and hang on. It has the potential to save lives and reduce damage to critical infrastructure. “

The system also has the ability to automatically close water valves to protect the water supply, raise fire station doors so first responders can take out vehicles and equipment, slow trains so they don’t get derailed, and even warn hospitals against stopping surgeries, among many other operations. Capabilities. Dozens of pilot projects in Washington are already testing this technology to reduce earthquake damage.

There will be no tests on May 4, and users are not required to download an app for the service, but the country is working with third-party vendors on a couple of mobile apps. Washington residents will want to check their phones to make sure wireless emergency alerts are on. This setting is turned on by default for most carriers, but some people have chosen to disable it.

The ShakeAlert® webinar will take place on Thursday, April 29 from 10am to 11:30 am, and the event will be broadcast on tvw.org, or join the webinar at http://bit.ly/WAShakeAlert.

The free webinar will be hosted on MS Teams. No registration required. The 60-minute presentation will include a question-and-answer session at the end and will be recorded for later being published on the section’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/emdprepare

Check to make sure your alerts are set at mil.wa.gov/alerts

For more information about how the earthquake early warning system works in Washington State, visit https://www.pnsn.org/pnsn-data-products/earthquake-early-warning

For more information on ShakeAlert, visit https://www.shakealert.org/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos