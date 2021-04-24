RTL Today – After the 2015 earthquake: Nepal reopens the historic tower toppled by the earthquake





Nepal, on Saturday, inaugurated a replica of a historic tower that collapsed in a devastating earthquake in 2015, a day before the sixth anniversary of the disaster.

The nineteenth-century nine-story Dharahara Tower was a major tourist attraction, among the buildings that collapsed in a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the new 23-story white tower, 84 meters (276 feet) high, built next to the ruins of the original building, by falling flowers from the balcony of the upper floor.

“Harm is linked to our feelings, our pride, our past and our history,” the prime minister said.

Two underground floors were also built to house a museum about the earthquake.

The tower was actually rebuilt once, after the 1934 earthquake.

More than 50 people were killed when the original 50-meter (165 feet) tower – known for its views across the capital – fell in 2015.

The new tower is part of a massive national program of reconstruction.

The rebuilding process has been damaged by political and bureaucratic infighting, and many buildings, including health and government institutions and schools, have not been completed.

The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), the government body that oversees reconstruction, says 93 percent of private homes have been rebuilt.

493 of the 920 cultural heritage sites damaged by the earthquake have also been rebuilt, while 288 are still under construction, according to government records.

