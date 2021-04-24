FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: How to Watch Local and Online





FC Dallas takes to the road for the first time in the 2021 season as they face the San Jose Earthquakes. This is the first meeting between the two teams since June 2019.

San Jose made a difficult start in its first week as they lost 2–1 to the Houston Dynamo. Dallas comes out of a goalless draw with Colorado as well.

FC Dallas Notes:

The main player for FC Dallas – Andres Recorte – was cool, a bit cool in the season opener a week ago against Colorado. Dallas will need him to make things easier on the wings and get to Franco Gaara more in this game because Quakes’ defense is prone to dropping too many goals. The more chances he helped create, the better chance FC Dallas will return to Frisco by three more points.

All-time against San Jose and at Paypal Park – FC Dallas scored in the regular season all-time against San Jose is 20-28-17 with 77 goals and scoring 100 goals. The club’s overall record away from home is not great as they went 8-16-9 with 38 goals and 56 goals in all encounters in Northern California. Since Quakes moved to their new stadium PayPal Park in 2015, FCD has set a 1-1-4 record on the field.

Last time against San Jose – Thanks to COVID, the two teams have not faced each other since June 2019, in a 2–2 draw in San Jose.

Disciplinary report

Comment: Nothing

Injury report

Outside: Jesus Ferreira (shoulder)

Question: Nothing

On loan: Brandon Servania, Justin Che

San Jose Earthquake notes:

Yes, we know it – Chris Wendolowski scored seven goals in his career against FC Dallas (7), most of them out of all players currently in MLS.

Disciplinary report

Comment: Nothing

Injury report

Outside: Marcus Lopez (lower leg)

Question: Luciano Abecasis (thigh), Tommy Thompson (shoulder)

How to watch

Starting: 2:30 PM Venue: PayPal ParkTV: Univision, TUDN Available Broadcast: TwitterGameday Social: #FCDvSJEWeather: 59 °

Notable events will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.

