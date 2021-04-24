Global Earthquake Report for Saturday 24th April 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Saturday, April 24, 2021 15:20

Saturday, April 24, 2021 15:20

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on April 24, 2021

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 43 earthquakes 4.0+, 109 earthquakes 3.0+, 282 earthquakes 2.0+ (439 total) This report is updated hourly. +: 43 earthquakes grade 3+: 109 earthquakes of magnitude 2+: 282 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 3.8 × 1014 Joules (106 GWh), equivalent to 91,337 tons of TNTO 5.7 Atomic Bombs!) World (past 24 hours): # 1: 6.5 South Pacific earthquake, 282 km northwest of Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu, April 24 1:23 pm (GMT +13) # 2: 5.2 earthquake 23 km northwest of Kokand , Ferghana, Uzbekistan, April 24 1:06 PM (GMT +5) # 3: 5.1 South Pacific earthquake, Fiji, April 23 11:11 am (GMT -12) # 4: 5.0 North Pacific earthquake, 112 km SS East of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 23, 2021 9:33 am (GMT-6) # 5: 5.0 Bering Sea earthquake, USA, April 24 12:30 am (GMT-9) # 6: 4.9 earthquake Philippine Sea, 183 km southeast of General Santos City, Philippines, April 24 2:45 a.m. (GMT +8) # 7: 4.8 Philippine Sea earthquake, Indonesia, 188 km southeast of General Santos City, Philippines, April 24 7:09 a.m. ( GMT +8) # 8: 4.8 South Pacific earthquake pain Hitt, New Zealand, April 24 1:14 PM (GMT +12) # 9: 4.8 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, April 24 2:25 PM (GMT +12) # 10: 4.8 Banda Sea earthquake, 178 km east of Ambon , Maluku, Indonesia, April 24 5:50 PM (GMT +9) Earthquakes reported: # 1: 3.8 Politischer Bezirk Neunkirchen earthquake, 15 km southwest of Wiener Neustadt, Lower Austria, April 23, 2021 6:30 pm ( GMT +2) – 151 Reports # 2: 3.4 Politischer Bezirk Wiener Neustadt, 4.7 km west of Wiener Neustadt, Lower Austria, April 24, 2021 11:30 a.m. (GMT +2) – 115 Report # 3: 2.7 Balata earthquake, 11 on Km northeast of Castries, Cicero, Castries, Saint Lucia, April 24, 2021 03:28 GMT – 46 Reports # 4: 4.5 South Pacific earthquake, 72 km west of Trujillo, La Libertad, Peru, April 24 12:01 a.m. (GMT -5) – 27 Reports # 5: 3.0 Earthquake 42 km southwest of Châteauroux, Indre, Center Val de Loire, France, April 23, 2021 10:51 pm (GMT +2) – 26 Reports # 6: 3.8 Aegean earthquake, 6.1 Km northwest of Kusadasi, Aydin, Turkey, April 23, 2021 2 2:53 GMT – 15 Reports # 7: 3.0 Earthquake 7.9 km northwest of Masaya, Nicaragua, April 24, 2021 03:23 GMT – 7 Reports # 8: Earthquake 2.9 Departamento de Masaya, 18 km southeast of Managua, Nicaragua , April 24, 2021 03:09 GMT – 4 Reports # 9: 2.8 earthquake 49 km southwest of Karlovac, Croatia, April 23, 2021 15:22 GMT – 3 reports # 10: 2.6 Aegean earthquake, 6.4 km northwest of Kusadasi, Aydin, Turkey, April 23, 2021 22:24 GMT – 2 Reports # 11: Earthquake 3.0 28 km south of Pau, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, April 24, 2021 9:54 am (GMT +2) – Two Reports No. 12: 2.8 E BURGANES DE VALVERDE.ZA, Spain, April 24, 2021 06:09 GMT – Two Reports No. 13: 3.3 Earthquake in the Aegean Sea, Greece, 30 km west of Kusadasi, Aydin, Turkey, April 23, 2021 17:10 GMT – Two Reports No. 14: 5.0 North Pacific Earthquake, 112 km southeast of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, Mexico, April 23, 2021 9:33 a.m. (GMT -6) – Two Reports No. 15: 2.3 a quarter 8.8 km east of Sugod, South Leyte, Eastern Visayas, Philippines, April 24, 2021 – 04:57 AM (PST) – Two Reports No. 16: 2.9 earthquake 17 miles southeast of Smith Center, Smith County, Kansas, USA, April 23, 2021 21 : 15 GMT – two reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

