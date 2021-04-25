Former postmasters cleaned up after Britain’s biggest miscarriage of justice





They protested their innocence. But the computer said no. And the Post Office persecuted them until they lost their homes, livelihoods and in some cases their freedom. Today the appellate court has overturned the sentences of 39 former deputy postmasters, the biggest miscarriage of justice in Britain’s history. When the new Horizon computer system started throwing out numbers that indicated a lack of accounts at local post offices, the post office went after the most expensive but faulty post offices. The court found the prosecutor to be an “insult to the conscience of the court” and the Postal Directorate apologized for the “deep harm” caused. But will anyone care? (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source