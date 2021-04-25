Hospitals in Covid on the verge of collapse have collapsed amid national oxygen shortages





Hospitals across India have warned that patients are dying because there is not enough oxygen – as the number of Covid infections and deaths has risen to record levels again. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Nearly a million cases have been recorded in three days, putting even more strain on already overcrowded hospitals. The military is expanding in an effort to get oxygen to the worst-hit areas – some have said it is completely depleted and within hours. ——- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

