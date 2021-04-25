The Indonesian ship sank off the Balinese, according to the navy – BBC News





A submarine that has been missing off the coast of Bali since Wednesday has lost 53 ships, the Indonesian navy said on Saturday. Parts of the submarine, including debris and prayer mats, were found near the site of the disappearance, the naval chief of staff said. A scan detected the subplot at a depth of 850 meters (2,800 ft), beyond the limit at which it can survive. For three days he carried enough oxygen. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

