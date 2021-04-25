Uncategorized
President Biden called the first Armenian war in the world a genocide
President Joe Biden on Saturday officially recognized the Armenian massacre under the Ottoman Empire as the first U.S. president to commit genocide, endangering a potential rupture with Turkey, but a commitment to human rights. On the 106th anniversary of the massacre, Biden wrote: “On this day we remember the lives of all those killed in the Armenian genocide during the Ottoman era and we are committed to preventing such atrocities once again.” #CNN #News.
