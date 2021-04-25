Atuista scores early for LAFC, Aslam’s lead to a 1-1 draw





LOS ANGELES – Edward Atoyesta scored the fastest goal in Los Angeles history in the second minute, and Brad Smith scored the equalizer early in the second half for Seattle Sounders in Saturday’s Western Conference powers draw.

LAFC scored four points in their opening matches at home in Season Two without any contributions from their best players, Carlos Villa and Diego Rossi.

Seattle also scored 1-0-1 in the opening game while playing without captain Nicholas Ludero, who has a strained left quadriceps.

Atuista scored after backup striker Cuado Opoku fell to Seattle’s Xavier Ariaga inches from the penalty area.

Atoista fired a free-kick directly under the Seattle wall from the edge of the penalty area, beating Stephan Fry just 85 seconds after the kickoff. The fastest previous goal in 4-year-old LAFC history was 96 seconds by Dejan Jakovic last September.

Seattle finally tied in the 54th minute when Pablo Cisenega saved Raul Ruydiaz’s initial header before Smith lowered his bald head to waist height and fell into the rebound.

Austin FC 3, Rapids 1

City of Commerce, Colorado – Cecilio Dominguez scored twice to help expand Austin FC beat Colorado in their first Major League Soccer win.

John Gallagher slipped the ball wide into the area and Dominguez struck the first time into the net to give Austin (1-1-0) a 2-1 lead in the 67th minute, then ran on a pass from Rodney with one touch of the Reds and hit the sideline inside the post to lock the score after about four minutes. .

Andre Shinashiki nodded from a corner kick from Jack Price to give Colorado (0-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute.

Diego Fagundes in Austin netted a right-tail goal from close range in the 59th minute to equalize with the MLS first goal in franchise history.

Earthquakes 3 FC Dallas 1

San Jose, California – Cady Cowell had a goal and assist to help San Jose beat FC Dallas.

Christian Espinosa and Oswaldo Alanis also scored for San Jose (1-1-0), with Alanis tying a penalty kick.

Local player Ricardo Pepe scored a goal for Dallas (0-1-1).

Seismic star Chris Wondolowski was sent off for a serious foul in the 89th minute.

New York City FC5, Cincinnati 0

New York – Jesus Medina scored twice, Shaun Johnson scored the 68th goal, and the New York City team beat FC Cincinnati.

Medina has had five goals in its last six matches for New York (1-1-0), dating back to last season.

Godmundor Thorarenson and Valentin Castellanos scored a goal, and Cincinnati (0-1-1) scored an own goal.

Real Salt Lake 2, Minnesota United 1

Minnesota – Anderson Julio scored twice and Real Salt Lake opened their season with a beating Minnesota.

Julio, in his MLS debut, opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake in the 31st minute and made it 2-0 in the 41st minute. Robin Loud scored for Minnesota (0-2-0) in the 86th minute.

Atlanta United 3, Fire 1

ATLANTA – Ezequiel Barco scored Atlanta’s first Major League Soccer goal of the season, pushing an own goal from Chicago United to victory in the opening game at home, giving new coach Gabriel Haynes his first league win.

Emerson Hyndman also scored a goal for Manchester United (1-0-1). Luka Stojanovic scored for Chicago (0-1-1).

Nashville 2, Montreal 2, tie

Nashville, Tennessee – Hani Mukhtar scored in the 77th minute to push Nashville even with Montreal.

Nashville (0-0-2) overcame their trailing 2-0, to cut it to Gunder Cadiz’s goal in the 54th minute.

Mason Toy and Zachary Brault-Gillard scored the first half goals for Montreal (1-0-1).

Toronto FC, Whitecaps 2, TE

ORLANDO, FL – Jonathan Osorio scored in the 83rd minute for Toronto in a draw with Vancouver.

Luke Singh also scored for Toronto (0-1-1). Andy Rose and Christian Dagome scored for Vancouver (1-0-1).

INTER MIAMI 2, UNION 1

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Federico Higuain scored the assist, a pass and Inter beat Philadelphia.

Gonzalo Higuain also scored for Miami (1-1-0). Gameiro Monteiro scored for Philadelphia (0-1-1).

Revolution 1, United 0

Foxboro, Massachusetts – A Brandon Bay cross pass resulted in an own goal by Brendan Haynes-Icke as New England beat DC United.

Bay dribbled from the right channel and sent a cross that caught DC United’s Heinz Icke when the ball hit him in the net, giving the revolution (1-0-1) the lead in the 48th minute. DC United fell 1-1-0.

More from AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

