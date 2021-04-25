Albanians vote for a new government with graft on their minds





Corruption worries voters in one of Europe’s poorest countries

* The ruling Socialist Party is in close conflict with the opposition

* Albania has a history of election violence (add opening quotes, quotes)

Written by Fatos Batesi

TIRANA (Reuters) – Albania held parliamentary elections on Sunday, likely to be a fierce competition between the ruling socialists and the opposition as corruption weighs on voters in one of Europe’s poorest countries.

The Socialist Party, headed by Prime Minister Edi Rama, seeks for a third term, while the Democratic Party, led by Luzim Pasha, wants to return to power after eight years of losing the elections.

The polls opened at 7 am (0500 GMT) and will close at 7 pm (1700 GMT).

“I want to see changes in all sectors. I want Albania to move towards the European Union,” said Edmund Katanchaj, 64, who was among the first to vote at a polling station in Tirana.

Tirana was granted EU candidate status in 2014, but there has been little progress due to fatigue from the enlargement around the bloc and the lack of reforms within Albania.

Albania has a population of 2.8 million people, but 3.6 million voters due to its large diaspora. Albania has a history of violence and allegations of fraud during elections in the three decades since the end of communism.

On Wednesday, a Socialist supporter was killed and four people were injured during a shootout after a quarrel between supporters of the Socialists and Democrats.

Voters long for an end to endemic corruption. Albania ranks 104th on Transparency International’s list of 180 countries for the year 2020 and the US accuses it of being a major exporter of marijuana production and other drug shipments.

Orestia Nano, artist, said the vote’s main motivation was to end corruption.

“When I entered the University of Arts, there were people of Sunni who paid money to go to school. There are people who have to pay money to get health treatment (in state hospitals),” she said.

“It (corruption) is very bad at really high levels.”

Rama, 56, a painter and former basketball player, has been in power for eight years. Pasha, a 46-year-old lawyer and former mayor of Tirana municipality, held previous government positions and spent time in the Netherlands.

The new government will have to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and rebuild homes after the 2019 earthquake that killed 51 people and damaged more than 11,400 homes.

Twelve political parties participate in the election of the 140-seat parliament, and opinion polls show that the Socialist Party and the Democratic Party are close to being the party that won the most votes. The PD leads an opposition coalition. (Co-reporting by Fatos Batesi; written by Ivana Secularak; edited by Andrew Cawthorne and Francis Kerry)

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

