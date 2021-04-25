Record 29 earthquakes in Taal volcano. Alert level 2 remains





MANILA, PHILIPPINES – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the number of earthquakes recorded at Taal volcano has decreased to only 29 in the past 24 hours.

Of the 29 volcanic earthquakes, 23 were tremors lasting from 1 to 12 minutes, and six were low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and low-level earthquakes that began at 9:05 a.m. on April 8th.

Phivolcs also observed a “very weak” emission of steam-laden plumes ten meters high from the volcano’s vents.

As of April 24, emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO2) averaged 1,051 tons per day.

Vivolux also said that the Earth’s deformation parameters recorded a “very slow and steady enlargement and expansion of the Taal region that started after the January 2020 eruption.

“These parameters indicate continuous magma activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice,” Vivolux said in the latest volcanoes bulletin.

Alert Level 2 is maintained above TAL, which means the possibility of sudden steam-driven or explosive eruptions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ash, and lethal buildup or expulsion of volcanic gas.

Phivolcs strongly recommends that entry to Taal Volcano Island be strictly prohibited, the area of ​​constant danger at Taal, especially near the main crater, Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating at Taal Lake.

On March 25th, Vivolux warned of a possible increase in volcanic rock eruption after noticing a high level of seismic activity at Taal volcano, recording a 2015 volcanic tremor, 734 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and 18 hybrid earthquakes.

This decreased further on April 18 with only 51 earthquakes in the past 24 hours, indicating continued unrest at the volcano. Among the 51 volcanic earthquakes, 43 were volcanic earthquakes that lasted from 1 to 17 minutes and eight were low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and low-level earthquakes that began at 9:05 a.m. on April 8th.

Other volcanoes

Meanwhile, Alert Level 1 is also maintained in Mayon volcano, Kanlaon volcano and Pinatubo.

One volcanic earthquake was recorded in Mayon and Kanlaon, while four earthquakes were recorded at Pinatubo.

S02 emissions were measured at an average of 80 tons per day in Mayon as of March 8, and 998 tons per day in Kanlaon as of April 23.

Ground deformation has also been recorded in both volcanoes, with slight inflation since June 2020 in Kanlaon and slight inflation in the Pylon in Mayon since 11 March.

While magma eruptions are not expected at the three volcanoes, Phivolcs still bans entry into every area of ​​permanent danger.

Phivolcs said it is closely monitoring all volcanic activities and the public will be immediately informed of any significant new development.

