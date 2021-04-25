The 1992 Cape Mendocino earthquake and the “Did you feel it” report – Times Standard





Today marks 29 years since the Cape Mendocino earthquake. The North Coast has rocked numerous times since then. Nearly 30 earthquakes were detected in the Triple Junction area in the last month alone. But the April 25 M7.2 earthquake on Cape Mendocino was something else entirely.

If you were in Humboldt County on a Saturday, you remember this moment. I was in our upstairs bedroom preparing for a family outing in the Big Lagoon. I live in McKinleyville far from the strongest shake zone. But there was no doubt that this was a major earthquake and that excursion never happened.

Over the next day, I felt several aftershocks including 6.5 and 6.6 in the early hours of the night. We were far enough away not to suffer any effects. They are different in the Cape Mendocino and El River Valley regions. Homes blew off foundations, chimneys fell, windows shattered, wood stoves upended, and fires destroyed a petroleum fire station and Scotia shopping center. The earthquake caused more than $ 60 million in property losses and 400 injuries. Fortunately, no lives were lost.

I talked about the Cape Mendocino earthquake because I was thinking about how to measure the strength of the earthquake’s vibration. I just finished reviewing a paper on USGS Did You Feel It (DYFI) and what is being learned from the data. What most people don’t realize is that DYFI can trace its origins back to the 1992 earthquake.

I started teaching at HSU in 1978. With a little geophysical equipment, I needed a new field of research. What HSU lacks in equipment, we make up for it in earthquakes and great college students. Whenever a felt earthquake happened, I would send students outside to collect intensity data for the boxes full of data.

You may not be aware of the intensity of an earthquake. Volume measures the power of the source. It is number one and does not differ depending on where you are and does not, by itself, give any information about vibration. Intensity measures the strength of a vibration and varies from place to place. All perceived earthquakes will have a range of intensity usually higher near the epicenter and weaker further away.

The standard method for measuring severity prior to the 1990s was damage monitoring and questionnaires. The U.S. Geological Survey will send teams to document damage after a major earthquake. Surveys have been sent to post managers in Al Labad area and this individual will assess vibration in this community.

I followed the USGS survey form on my first forays into intensity. Some of the questions were like “Are you afraid of the earthquake?” There were boxes to check out displaced and damaged furniture. We sorted responses by community, and assigned students to determine the severity of each pile.

It was a qualitative process, and each student came out with different numbers. By the time of the 1992 earthquake, it dawned on me to review the questionnaire so that all answers could be assigned a numerical value. We asked everything we could think of including perceived strength, reactions, and perceived damage. The questionnaires were distributed to the schools and even printed in this newspaper.

I developed a response weighting scheme, summed the total and created an algorithm to correlate it with what the USGS value is. We found that some questions like “Did you experience nausea” had little to do with the strength of vibration and others like “many items asked” were well correlated.

We adjusted the survey and in 1994 after the Northridge earthquake, we really went to work. In the four months following the earthquake, HSU students made more than 18,000 phone calls to randomly selected numbers in the communities that felt the earthquake. She worked closely with Jim Dewey, a school graduate friend and then president of USGS Intensity Group to fine-tune the weighting chart. We called our finding the population decimal density.

It was the US Geological Survey’s conviction that our new approach was correct. That quickly changed in 1999 when Dave’s father from the USGS was looking for an intense method on the Internet. With some tweaks and tweaks to our algorithm and a lot of moxie online, the DYFI site has become and one of the most important recent USGS earthquake pages (https://earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi/). In 2000, people responded to 32 earthquakes; In 2020, there were more than 1,900 earthquakes with more than 360,000 DYFI responses.

What is the value of DYFI? Provides important information about the force of vibration pattern. Devices can measure density and in population centers like Los Angeles, accelerometers provide excellent data. But few places in the United States are as densely equipped as Southern California, and in many areas, people provide the only data. The accuracy of DYFI reports depends on the response rate. If only a few people chime in, I wouldn’t have much faith in numbers. But ten or more per site and the reliability is very good.

A feature of DYFI is that it is automatic, and requires no effort on the part of seismologists. We now get concrete information about many earthquakes as in the past when only strong or destructive events were considered worthy of study.

There is another important benefit of DYFI Reports. It’s called citizen science and an opportunity for all of us to contribute to an understanding of seismic hazards. Social science studies show that people who contribute to citizen science projects are more engaged with the topic and more willing to prepare. It’s another no-brainer. If there is an earthquake in our area, please head to the USGS Latest Earthquakes website and click on the event. It’s easy to find the “Felt Report – Tell us” link that will take you to the survey form. And don’t worry, the site will not track you or keep any personal information.

Note: Learn more about human perception of earthquakes and why it is important for all of us to participate in Citizen Science at https://temblor.net/earthquake-insights/representation-matters-in-earthquake-felt-reports-12620/.

