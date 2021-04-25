India “shaken by Covid storms” – BBC News





India has set a new world record for daily coronavirus infections for the fourth day in a row. Nearly 350,000 new cases and more than 2,700 deaths were reported in the last 350 hours. The Indian capital Delhi has extended the closure for another week as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shaken the country "by a storm" and called on people to be vaccinated.

