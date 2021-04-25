Chinese fishing fleets threaten the fragile Galapagos ecosystem





It is one of the most remote places on earth – home to a rich marine life and unique species of fauna – but even the Galapagos Islands have not escaped the impact of the pandemic. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

And now, China's industrial fishing fleets are also plundering the waters off the Galapagos coast, putting even more strain on its fragile ecosystem. Officials are working to integrate the population into the revitalization of the one-million-pound tourism industry on so many dependent islands. Latin American correspondent Guillermo Galdos reported.

