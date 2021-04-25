Reflections of Milot: A tidal wave | Editorial Columns Book





The tidal wave is a perfect metaphor for what we see sweeping the country and destroying everything in its path.

Tidal waves are caused by earthquakes that are caused by seismic shifts on the ocean floor. The American earthquake was the election of Joe Biden to the presidency due to the seismic shift of voters to the left, driven by a combination of factors: The left’s relentless campaign to delegitimize the presidency of Donald Trump; Pandemic gave Democrats the perfect excuse to change the way Americans vote; And most of all, censorship of the right by the big tech companies in conjunction with the unified parrot of the left propaganda by the mainstream media.

The tidal wave struck our shores on the first day of Biden’s presidency when he signed a pile of executive orders to begin the march toward socialist totalitarianism. The left’s immediate targets were fossil fuels and open borders. But the real goal was to obtain full and irreversible strength.

Could anything stop the devastating progress of this tsunami? In just three months, we’ve seen massive spending bills passed nominally aimed at fighting the Covid pandemic, but in reality designed to pacify unions and save financially mismanaged states and blue cities. Now we have one, it’s marketed as an infrastructure bill but it’s actually a good bag for fans of the free stuff. Huge tax increases will follow. Would one Democratic senator have the courage to say no?

The big test will come as the Democratic hypocrites try to shake off the stumbling block of the Senate that they loved when they were in the minority. Without this victory they would not have the votes needed to enact HR1 / SR1 to give them full control over the nation’s elections, and they would not be able to pack the Supreme Court or grant a state to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The key question is: Will US Senator Joe Mansheen, DW.Va, stick to his promise to keep procrastinating? We’ll know soon.

So far, the Republicans have been ineffective in stemming the giant wave. But there is little evidence that Americans are increasingly alienated from the radical left. Black Lives Matter co-founder Patricia Khan-Colors has come under fire for spending $ 3.2 million in corporate donations on property purchases, including a $ 1.4 million mansion in all-white Topanga, California. Basketball icon LeBron James, a prominent supporter of BLM and a favorite defender of the Chinese government, has succumbed to backlash after posting a tweet showing a photo of the white police officer who killed Ma’Khia Bryant who was carrying the knife, along with an hourglass and the words “You”; And fair people are really tired of Rep. Maxine Waters, D.C., especially after its intimidation tactics at the Derek Chauvin trial.

There are already hints of revolt within the ranks of the Democratic Party. We’ve seen Las Vegas Mayor John Jay Lee and Georgian politician Vernon Jones switch their parties to the Republican side this year, echoing New Jersey representative Jeff Van Drew’s decision to do the same in 2019. They all said they no longer recognize the Democratic Party and reject its destructive march to the left.

I must believe for the sake of this great country that they will not be the last.

