The video clip and the wedding erupted on the volcano – BBC News





The Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted just over a month ago, the first eruption in more than 800 years. While thousands of people visited to take visions, others had more specific goals in mind. The Icelandic group Kaleo climbed into the lava flows to record a live performance and at least a couple was filmed getting married there. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source