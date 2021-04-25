Two earthquakes hit Lake Tahoe, Morgan Hill





April 25, 2021 – Update date: April 25, 2021 12:16 PM

Two earthquakes occurred under Lake Tahoe and near Morgan Hill, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The Chronicle

Two earthquakes shook Lake Tahoe and Santa Clara County this weekend, according to the US Geological Survey.

The agency reported that a series of tremors – the largest with a magnitude of 3.7 – occurred under Lake Tahoe at 8:33 am on Sunday morning. The tremors came hours after a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck nine miles north of Morgan Hill at 9:59 pm on Saturday.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

On Twitter, residents of Truckee, South Lake Union, Carson City and other cities said they felt the Lake Tahoe earthquake on Sunday, and one user, Jason Morris, described it as a “good shake in Tahoe Vista.”

“There was just an earthquake in Lake Tahoe !!! I was shaken by the sleepy Sunday morning state. (To be honest) I thought I left these bad boys in San Francisco,” Karlie Fortunato wrote on Twitter.

A resident of Morgan Hill described Saturday’s earthquake on Twitter as a “small earthquake,” while another person compared it to a “door that closes the door.”

Jessica Flores is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: jesssmflores

Jessica Flores is a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle. Before joining The Chronicle in 2021, she worked for USA Today, NPR’s KPCC and Curbed LA. Originally from Los Angeles, she holds a Masters degree in Journalism from the University of Southern California and a BA from Mount Saint Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos