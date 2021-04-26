



This Day in History is your daily DUE dose of trivia for all history buffs out there. So sit back and enjoy all the cool things that happened on April 25th!

People are trapped in history and history is trapped in people, therefore, every day was an important day in the weak points of history. Now, let’s take a tour of This Day in History – April 25th.

1719: “Robinson Crusoe” is published.

Daniel Defoe’s fictional work The Life and Strange Adventures of Robinson Crusoe has been published. The book, about a sailor shipwrecked on a ship who spent 28 years on a deserted island, is based on the experiences of shipwreck victims and Scottish sailor Alexander Selkirk who spent four years on a small island off the coast of South America in the early 18th century. .

Robinson Crusoe

1859: Paving the ground for the Suez Canal

In Port Said, Egypt, land has been cut off for the Suez Canal, an artificial waterway that aims to stretch 101 miles across the Suez Strait to connect the Mediterranean and the Red Sea. Construction began in April 1859, and on November 17, 1869, the Suez Canal was officially inaugurated. Today, dozens of ships sail the canal daily, carrying more than 300 million tons of cargo annually.

Suez Canal

1917: Jazz queen Ella Fitzgerald is born

Jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald, also known as “The First Lady of Song”, was born in Newport News, Virginia. Known for her wide range and gentle voice, she became an international legend during her career spanning nearly six decades. She has won 14 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. She also received the Kennedy Center Honors for Lifetime Achievement (1979) and the National Medal of Arts (1987).

Ella Fitzgerald

2007: World Malaria Day

This year, the World Health Organization and its partners will mark World Malaria Day by celebrating the achievements of countries that are approaching – and achieving – the elimination of malaria. It inspires all nations working to eradicate this deadly disease and improve the health and livelihoods of their residents. The World Health Assembly established World Malaria Day in May 2007. The aim of this event is to provide countries in affected regions with a platform to study each other’s experiences and support each other’s initiatives.

World Malaria Day

2015: A 7.5 magnitude earthquake kills thousands in Nepal

On April 25, 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 and injuring 16,800. It was the worst such earthquake for the Asian country since 1934. The earthquake struck shortly before noon, but the devastation continued. Dozens of aftershocks more devastation. Overall, Nepal experienced hundreds of aftershocks, the largest of which was a magnitude 7.3 earthquake on May 12. The earthquake also triggered an avalanche on Mount Everest, killing 19 people.

2015 Nepal earthquake

