International Day of Search and Rescue of Dogs, April 25





April 25, 2021 – Search and rescue dogs were deployed after the December 29 earthquake in Petringa, and 18 dogs from HGSS Mountain Rescue Service helped locate six people under the rubble, the Civil Protection Directorate of the Ministry of Interior said at the International Search and Rescue site. Dog Day, April 25.

In 2008 the International Dog Search and Rescue Organization declared the International Day of Search and Rescue of Dogs, which is celebrated every year on the last Sunday in April.

The ministry said that a dog used in search and rescue operations would replace up to 30 people who would be required to search an area in the same period.

She noted that on November 26, 2019, when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Albania, Croatia sent a search and rescue team made up of 15 members of the Civil Protection Directorate and eight search and rescue dogs to that country.

A dog’s sense of smell is 10,000 times better than a man’s sense of smell, and they hear and see better than humans. These traits make dogs best friends and co-workers in crisis. Search and rescue teams, made up of a dog and his trainer, are exceptionally important in the Civil Protection Forces and are indispensable in rescue operations.

Search and rescue teams are saving lives in urban areas when earthquakes, explosions and large-scale disasters strike.

Search and rescue dogs easily locate a person’s detention, regardless of the distance and obstacles between them and the victim. The Civil Protection Directorate said they could search through 1,000 square meters of rubble in just 20 minutes.

