India overwhelmed by the world’s worst Covid crisis – BBC News





International aid is pledged to India as it struggles with a second hard wave of coronavirus, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described as a storm that has shaken the nation. Nearly 350,000 new infections were recorded in India in the last 24 hours – a record number for the fourth day in a row. As the epidemic continues to grow, hospitals are under unbearable pressure – including a shortage of beds and a critical supply of oxygen. Mishal Husain presents BBC News Ten at Yogita Limaye with diplomatic correspondents Delhi and Paul Adams. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

