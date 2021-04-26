Uncategorized
The “apocalyptic” landscape following the volcanic eruptions in St Vincent – BBC News
The Caribbean island of St Vincent has been covered in ash after the eruption of La Soufrière volcano. More than 15,000 people have been displaced since the hurricane season a few weeks ago. Infrastructure and agriculture have also had a serious impact – and experts say the eruption could continue for weeks or months. The UN has called for $ 20 million (£ 14.4 million) in aid and recovery. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
