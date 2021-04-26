Connect with us

They found the Indonesian navy submarine in three parts on the seabed – BBC News

Officials said an Indonesian navy submarine that sank off the coast of Bali on Wednesday was divided into three parts. All 53 crew members of the ship have been confirmed dead. Navy officials said they received the signals from a location 800 meters (2,600 ft) deep on Sunday morning. A submarine rescue vehicle provided by Singapore was sent to obtain visual confirmation of the disaster. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

