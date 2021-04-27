A 3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Calua, Hawaii County, Hawaii, USA / VolcanoDiscovery





Monday, April 26, 2021, 23:43

23:43 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

3.6 earthquake April 26 1:05 pm (GMT -10)

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was reported near Calua, Hawaii County, Hawaii, USA, 36 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, which is the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in the United States. The earthquake occurred 1.7 miles below the epicenter at around noon on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1:05 PM local time. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still be changed in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data, and a second report was released later by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which classified it as a magnitude 3.4 earthquake. By accounts, we do not expect many people to feel the earthquake and cause no damage. In Kalua (which has a population of 9,600, 55 miles away), and Kalawa (which is 9,600, 55 miles away), people probably didn’t feel the earthquake.

