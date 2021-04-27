Earthquake information: Mag average. Earthquake 4.8-29 km south of Lambaryn, Moyne Ouji, Gabon, April 27 1:40 am (GMT +1)





An earthquake of moderate magnitude 4.8 at a depth of 10 km

Apr 27 00:53 UTC: First to report: GFZ after 13 minutes.

Update Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 00:57

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Lambaryn, Moyne Ouji, Gabon

4.8 earthquake April 27 1:40 am (GMT +1)

Just 16 minutes ago, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lamparene, Moyne Ojo, Gabon. The tremor was recorded early on Tuesday morning April 27, 2021 at 1:40 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface of the Earth, and the event was presented by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), and is the first A seismic agency in our monitoring service identified a second report from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which mentioned the 4.8 magnitude earthquake as well, and based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but from It is likely to be felt by many people as a slight vibration in the epicenter area. A weak tremor was probably felt in Lambarene (population 20,700) located 29 km from the epicenter, and Fougamou (population 5,600) at 51 km. Include other towns or cities near the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak shaking Ndjolé (popup 5100) located 107 kilometers from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 27, 2021 00:40:57 UTC – Local time in epicenter: April 27 1:40 a.m. (GMT +1) Size: 4.8 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 0.96 ° S / 10.2 Degree East (Moen) -Ogooué, Gabon) Neighboring towns and cities: 29 km (18 mi) south of Lambaryn (population: 20,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 51 km (32 mi) northwest Fogamo (Ngoni) (Population: 5,650) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 107 km (67 mi) southwest of Ndjolé (population: 5,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 139 km (86 mi) northwest of Muella (Ngouni) (Population: 22,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 160 km (99 miles) east of Port Gentil (Ojo Maritime) (Population: 109,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 172 km (107 mi) southeast of Libreville (Estoire) (Population: 578,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 236 km (147 mi) northwest of Chipanga (Nyanga) (Population: 19,400) -> Watch the earthquakes nearby! 253 km (157 mi) west of Kollamoto (Ojoe-Lulu) (Population: 16,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 323 km (201 mi) southwest of Oyem (Woleu-Ntem) (population: 30,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 412 km (256 mi) ESE from São Tome (Sao Tome Island, Sao Tome and Principe) (Bob: 53300) -> See nearby earthquakes! ather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: cloudy clouds 24.1 ° C (75 ° F), humidity: 96%, wind: 1 m / s (2 knots) from SSW Primary data source: GFZ (German Research Center for Geosciences) Energy released Rated: 1 x 1012 joules (278 mWh, 239 tons of TNT equivalent) More information

Depth of sizeLocation Source 4,810 km Gabon GFZ 4,733 km GABONEMSC4.710 km40 Km S of Lambaréné, Gabon USGSUser Reports of this earthquake (1)

Lamparini, former hospital (28.5 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / clanking, shaking / 1-2 seconds: lying down and sleeping lightly on my bed, felt my secret and shook the floor

