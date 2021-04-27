Uncategorized
Boris Johnson has denied that Covid’s “bodies are piled up.”
Boris Johnson has denied that he said last fall that he would rather “let the corpses pile up” than have another blockade after the last in a series of leaks that shook Downing Street. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
And in response to another of those leaks, to find out how he paid for the weight renovation on Downing Street, Johnson said if he had to make a statement, he would do so “in his time.” Labor MP Rachel Reeves has accused the prime minister of “breaking the standards of public life”. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .
