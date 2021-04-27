Connect with us

The EU has sued AstraZeneca over delays in the Covid vaccine – BBC News

The European Commission has said it is accusing AstraZeneca of the coronavirus vaccine manufacturer for failing to comply with the vaccine supply contract and for not having a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries. AstraZeneca said the move was “without merit” and that it would “defend itself hard in court.” The lawsuit has escalated into a dispute over the supply of coronavirus vaccines between the two sides. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

