Global Earthquake Report for Tuesday, April 27, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 5:20 am

05:20 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on April 27, 2021

Summary: 9 earthquakes 5.0+, 34 earthquakes 4.0+, 124 earthquakes 3.0+, 252 earthquakes 2.0+ (419 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 5 +: 9 earthquakes, 4+: 34 earthquakes, score 3+: 124 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 252 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 7.3 x 1013 Joules (20.3 GWh, i.e. 17,462 tons of TNT equals 1.1 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.7 South Pacific, New Zealand, April 27 1:42 am (GMT +12) # 2: 5.4 South Pacific Earthquake, New Zealand, Apr 27 9:12 am (GMT +12) # 3: 5.3 Earthquake in the South Atlantic, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, April 26 5:13 pm (GMT -2) # 4: 5.3 Bismarck Sea Earthquake, 210 kilometers north of Madang, Papua New Guinea, April 27 12:12 p.m. (GMT +10) # 5: 5.2 Almaty Oblice earthquake, 113 kilometers southeast of Balkash, Karaganda, Kazakhstan, April 26 12:28 p.m. (GMT) +6) # 6: 5.2 South Pacific Earthquake, New Zealand, April 27 9:07 am (GMT + 12) # 7: 5.1 South Pacific Earthquake, New Zealand, April 27 2:38 pm (GMT +12) # 8 : 5.0 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, 27 April 12:44 p.m. (GMT +12) # 9: 5.0 Philippine Sea earthquake, 33 kilometers northeast from Rota Island, Northern Mariana Islands, April 27 1:40 p.m. (GMT +10) # 10: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand , 27 April 7:58 a.m. (GMT +12) Earthquakes reported: # 1: 2.6 San Francisco Bay Area earthquake, California, USA, April 26, 2021 11:44 GMT-68 Report No. 2: 3.2 county earthquake Douglas, 14 miles west of Carson, Nevada, USA, April 26, 2021 5:37 am (GMT-7) – 17 Report # 3: 3.8 earthquake in the Aegean Sea, Greece, 28 kilometers west of Kusadasi, Aydin, Turkey, 26 April 2021 19:21 GMT – 14 Reports # 4: 5.0 Phillipine Sea earthquake, 33 km northeast of Rota Island, Northern Mariana Islands, April 27 1:40 p.m. (GMT +10) – 8 Reports No. 5: 2.4 Skagit County earthquake , 26 miles southeast of Bellingham, Whatcom County, Washington, USA, April 26, 2021 12:50 AM (GMT -7) – 7 Reports # 6: 2.2 earthquake 12 km southwest of Presswear, Docks Saver, NO Phil Aquitaine, France, April 27, 2021 00: 16GMT – 5 Reports # 7: 3.9 earthquake 16 km west of La Troncal, Provincia del Cañar, Ecuador, 2021-04-26 11:58:11 – 3 Reports # 8: 4.1 Aegean earthquake, 51 km south of Kos city, Dodecanese, southern Aegean, Greece, April 26 10:58 pm (GMT +3) – 3 reports # 9: 3.1 Orange Free State earthquake, 10.7 km east of Orkney, South Africa, 2021- 04-27 01:24:29 SAST (GMT + 02: 00) – 3 Reports # 10: 4.9 Indian Ocean earthquake, 1 km south of Sewon, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, April 27, 2021 10:22 a.m. (GMT +7) – 3 Reports # 11: 2.0 Skagit County Earthquake, 28 miles southeast of Bellingham, Whatcom County, Washington, USA, April 26, 2021 09:12 GMT – 3 Reports # 12: Earthquake 4.0 17 km west of La Troncal, Provincia Del Canar, Ecuador, 2021-04-26 08:21: 03 – Reports 3 # 13: 5.4 South Pacific Earthquake, New Zealand, April 27 9:12 am (GMT +12) – Two Reports No. 14: 3.6 North Pacific Earthquake 55 miles west of Kalua, County of Hawaii, USA 26 April 2021 1:05 pm (GMT -10) – Two reports # 15: 2.0 earthquake Aegean, Greece, 24 km west of Kusadasi, Aydin, Turkey, April 26, 2021 19:31 GMT – 2 Reports # 16: 3.4 North Pacific earthquake , 19 miles southwest of Hawaii Ocean View, County of Hawaii, USA April 26, 2021 6:18 AM (GMT -10) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

The US Geological Survey reported that a 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred just 23 minutes ago, 77 kilometers south of San Jose, in the northern Mariana Islands. … Read all Just 13 minutes ago, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Sewon, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The tremor was recorded on the morning of Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10:22 a.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface. … Read all A 3.3-magnitude earthquake near Igek, Lake and Peninsula, Alaska, USA, was reported just 7 minutes ago by the United States Geological Survey, which is the main international and national agency that monitors seismic activity in United State. The earthquake occurred 76 miles below the epicenter early in the evening of Monday, April 26, 2021 at 6:32 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The United States Geological Survey reported that a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred just 21 minutes ago, 45 kilometers southwest of Lamparin, Gabon. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos