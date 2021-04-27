Iran sentences Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to another year in prison – BBC News





British-Iranian aide Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been sentenced to another 12 months in prison in Tehran on charges of spreading propaganda against the Iranian regime. In March 2021, he served a 5-year sentence for espionage – strongly denying the charge. The husband said he is disappointed with the court's final decision. Huw Edwards presents Caroline Hawley's BBC News at Ten.

