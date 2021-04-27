As Covid deepens the crisis, India is “running out of vaccines” – BBC News





There are warnings that India is running out of vaccines against coronavirus, although its government has promised to speed up its national vaccination program quickly. So far less than 10% of the Indian population has received the first vaccine and Indian manufacturers have complained about the shortage of essential raw materials when they try to meet the high demand. India’s health care system is struggling to cope with the scale of the nation’s Covid crisis. More than 352,000 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Huw Edwards presents Devina Gupta at BBC News at Ten in Delhi. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source