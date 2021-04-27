Big preparations for a possible earthquake in Istanbul





Great preparation for the possible Istanbul earthquake

Dozens of ships in some ports, others in the open. Everyone is waiting, ready. They only have one mission, and that is to evacuate hundreds of thousands of Istanbul residents in the event of a potential earthquake. The evacuation plan is an important part of the earthquake action plan. All preparations have been made for a mega-city of 16 million for an earthquake of magnitude 7.5.

Under the coordination of our ministry, a very detailed earthquake action plan was prepared with the Istanbul Governor, Regional Gendarmerie Command, Disaster and Emergency Management and other public institutions. There are striking details of this plan that TRT Haber has come up with.

Ready plan for a 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Istanbul

Evacuation is planned for earthquake victims wishing to leave the city. All preparations are perfect for this.

Speaking about the prepared plan, Colonel Metin Gonal said: “The victims who want to go to the supporting governorates or their countries will be transferred to the evacuation areas that have been decided to evacuate by sea, air, land and railways.”

There are a total of 23 evacuation areas in Istanbul. Ships are ready for evacuation by sea. Civilian ferries and lines of ferries, sea buses, boats and ships of coastal and marine security vehicles of the Coast Guard Command will also be used to evacuate earthquake victims.

Sea evacuation points

6 points have been identified for evacuation operations from the sea. Citizens will be transported to these points by vehicles, and then they will be taken out of Istanbul by ships.

For the islands, a berth and 5 coverage areas have been identified. These are Sirkeci Ferry Pier, Yenikapı Sea Bus Terminal, Pendik Fast Ferry Pier, İstinye Pier, Harem Ferry Pier and Zeytinburnu Zeyport Port Operations.

Railroad evacuation points

However, the evacuation will not only be from the sea. 3 evacuation points have been identified in order to remove Istanbul residents from the city by rail. These are Yeşilköy, Halkalı and Tuzla Train Stations.

Evacuation points are on the way

The highways will also play an important role in the evacuation process. Esenler, Alibeyköy, Samandıra and Harem bus stations will be emergency exit stops after the earthquake.

In an earthquake action plan where all the details are considered, an airway will also be used for evacuation. These will be Istanbul Airport, Ataturk Airport and Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

The priority for the disabled, children and the elderly

Citizens with disabilities are at the top of the eviction priority list. Children, the elderly and women follow them.

Where will the people who will be evacuated from Istanbul be sent?

Supporting districts were identified in two groups. In the first phase, earthquake victims will be evacuated to Balikesir, Eskisehir, Ankara, Manisa, Izmir, Afyon Karahisar, Konya, Antalya, Denizli, Samsun and Kayseri. Those who wish will be sent back to their home country.

Earthquake victims can also be referred to Adana, Gaziantep, Malatya, Trabzon, Diyarbakir, Erzurum and Erzincan, which have been identified as the second group of supporting provinces according to needs.

