Safehub earthquake platform raises $ 9 million





Join Transform 2021 July 12-16. Register to attend this year’s AI event.

Safehub, a startup developing an Internet of Things platform to monitor the structural integrity of buildings, today announced the closure of a $ 9 million round of Series A led by A / O PropTech. The company says it will use capital to expand its platform and acquire new clients, as well as grow its engineering team.

A recent Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) study estimated US losses from earthquakes at $ 4.4 billion annually. Each year, there are an average of about 15 earthquakes with a magnitude of 7 or more, powerful enough to cause billions in damage and significant loss of life. Despite this, more than 60% of small businesses in the United States do not have a formal emergency response plan and fail to back up their sensitive data off-site.

Founded in 2015, Safehub aims to address risk with a real-time earthquake monitoring product that leverages motion sensors, analytics, and third-party data to provide construction safety information. Safehub’s cell-connected sensors measure the Earth’s motion to earthquakes and the building’s response, as well as changes in the natural and resonant frequencies of buildings. The company uses this information to estimate damage to buildings and business related interruption losses. In the event of an earthquake, Safehub sends damage alerts and financial loss estimates via text, email, and web dashboard.

In 2019, Safehub collaborated with the Global Earthquake Model (GEM) Foundation to directly model structural strength from sensors installed inside buildings. The company used the data to improve computational forecasts of earthquake damage that inform vulnerability estimates, risk and insurance calculations, as well as other planning information it provides to customers.

Recently, Safehub released the latest generation of its sensor technology, which includes a rechargeable battery, accelerometer and connectivity options such as long-range network radio and LTE. The company says 99% of calculations can be performed on the sensor, reducing the need for cloud connectivity.

Seismic detection with sensors

Safehub is not the only company intending to tackle the issue of earthquake detection and risk assessment. There is a Grillo, an alarm in the house that claims to provide warnings for up to two minutes before an earthquake strikes. Not only does SkyAlert provide earthquake early warning, but it can also shut off gas and collector lines. Not to mention One Concern, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to advise fire departments on how to plan and respond to earthquakes.

Some experts doubt the accuracy of these systems. In February 2019 and August 2019, the SkyAlert app released alerts that overestimated earthquakes and caused tens of thousands of people to unnecessarily evacuate. In response, the Mexico City government adopted a measure barring private companies from sending alerts to companies and residents.

But studies show that algorithms can be trained to predict earthquakes with reasonable accuracy. Researchers from Google’s Department of Artificial Intelligence and Harvard University have created an AI model capable of locating aftershocks up to one year after a major earthquake. Scientists at Stanford University have developed an artificial intelligence system – CRED – that can identify seismic signals from historical and continuous data.

Hanover Digital Investments and JLL Spark, the strategic investment arm of commercial real estate services firm JLL, also participated in Safehub’s latest financing round in San Francisco, California. Current supporters have also contributed to Fusion Fund, Ubiquity Ventures, Promus Ventures, Bolt, Blackhorn Ventures, Maschmeyer Group Ventures, and Team Builder Ventures. The company has 12 employees and this round brings the total raised so far to $ 14 million.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to be the digital city stage for technical decision-makers to gain knowledge about transformational and transactional technology. Our site provides basic information about data technologies and strategies to guide you as you lead your organizations. We invite you to become a member of our community, to gain access to: Updated information on the topics you care about Our newsletters Thought-leading content and discounted access to our valuable events, such as Transform 2021: Learn More Network Features and more Become a Member





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos