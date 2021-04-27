The Gibraltar mine blast recorded a magnitude 2.6 earthquake north of Lake Williams – Lake Williams Tribune





A mine explosion was recorded as a 2.6 magnitude earthquake on Sunday, April 25, 34 kilometers north of Lake Williams. (Map of Canada natural resources)

A seismologist from Canadian Natural Resources described it as an eruption after looking into the details

A mine explosion was recorded as a 2.6 magnitude earthquake 34 kilometers north of Williams Lake, east of Macalester, on Sunday, April 25 at 5:30 pm

Joseph Varugia, a Canadian natural resources seismologist, said he described it as an eruption coming from the mines of Gibraltar.

He told the Tribune newspaper Tuesday: “You are in an area where it is not uncommon to see earthquakes, but this is the earthquake that I referred to as an explosion.”

The Canadian Natural Resources website showed that the explosion occurred at 12:30 a.m. UTC on Monday, April 26.

“It is recorded in UTC time which is the time we announce all our events to be consistent across the board. You have to subtract seven hours from that time to get the local time here in British Columbia.”

He explained that mine explosions look different from earthquakes that occur on seismic instruments.

“Our program wants to locate earthquakes at a depth of zero and earthquakes do not tend to occur at the surface. This is also another indication that it is likely to be a mine explosion.”

Farrugia has worked with Natural Resource Canada for a year and a half and works in the Western Region with an office in Sydney, British Columbia near Victoria.

He said it’s always exciting to talk to people who have questions about earthquakes.

“It’s always fun,” he added.

