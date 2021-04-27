Listen: Earthquakes, Lake Cleanups and more on the Tahoe Talk Podcast





Here are some conversation starts from around the world and within your local community to add to your social toolkit.

Regional News:

Douglas County commissioners passed their plan the week before last which would reopen most businesses to 100% capacity by May 1. This plan was reviewed Thursday last week by the NV COVID-19 staff and passed on. So, starting Saturday, the first county surrounding the lake will return to normal – although masks will still be required (although I’m not sure how much of that will actually apply) – casinos will continue to be regulated through the gambling board – it looks like this can be To set the stage for events like the 4th of July fireworks and (possibly) the Harveys Summer Party series – all NV are supposed to be open with only mask authorization by June 1 – CA target date is June 15 – Governor Newsom tweeted yesterday that the rate CA’s positivity at 1.2% – the lowest in the country, but also its lowest in a year, so it looks like it’s on the right track.

– Over the weekend, we saw little seismic activity when on Sunday morning, a small magnitude 3.8 earthquake about 5 miles west of a dollar point shook the basin – and there was also an additional 3.2 magnitude earthquake just after midnight in the same area Monday morning. Cool for that – but lake-centered earthquakes spark debate about tsunamis

– Looking forward to May 14th – this is the day Clean Up the Lake will launch their effort (and perhaps the largest effort ever) to clear trash from Tahoe – we’re not talking about beaches, we’re talking about everything 72 miles of shoreline below the surface – the plan is That the team dives 3 times a week to clean nearly 1 mile per day at depths of up to 25 feet – so this is planned to continue until around the end of the year.

– On a somewhat controversial topic, the USDA Forest Service released a new proposal that would build new lanes and expand access to existing e-bike paths – according to Forest Service officials, roughly half of people and half of them agree not – as of now, e-bikes are considered Motorized vehicle, so it is mainly limited to specific lanes and roads – this proposal may look to expand that by about 120 miles of new accessible e-bike lanes

– A couple of traffic notes – Starting next week, Country Club Drive will start in Incline Village, the street that basically runs from the lake (next to the Hyatt and Lone Eagle Grille), after college and up around the back of the championship course. 35 mph all the way to 25 mph and if you are planning a trip on HWY 80 between today and Thursday – the detour will take place as the road will be closed from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. for the partial demolition to cross the bridge

– News from the western slope, the city of Placerville directed employees to lose the noose in the city emblem. Public comments were pretty harsh at the backlash – the gallows had been incorporated into the logo since the 1970s. Deputy Mayor Taylor was quoted as saying, “Our mission in the city is not to fight change, but to navigate it.” The proposal was passed by a 5-0 vote but it was not without people who did not want to give in to the abolitionist movement.

National news:

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: – Chinese-American scientists created the world’s first human embryo and monkey amid a moral storm. A joint research team from China and the United States created the world’s first embryo that was part of a human and part of a monkey as a source for the organ transplants that some critics say is You can “open Pandora’s box.”

NASA chooses SpaceX to land on the moon by the end of the decade. This was the initial target but has since been super-charged with an ambitious goal of 2024. The project is named Artemis and is named after Greek goddesses of hunting, wilderness, wildlife, chastity, and (fitting) the moon. (Side note: Elon Musk hosting SNL 8 May sparks controversy)

Apple is updating its iPhone software and letting users decide whether they want to track targeted ads. The current default allows for such tracking. But starting this week if you upgraded your OS to iOS 14.5, a popup will appear that requires a subscription to be tracked. This is expected to cost Google and Facebook about $ 25 billion in advertising revenue and severely disrupt the total industry of $ 400 billion.

– Google Maps will now default to the “Greenest Way” (AKA most fuel efficient) for navigation. People who rush may be disappointed, because the previous default was the “fastest route”. It will take factors such as slopes (more engine work) and traffic congestion (more idling) to help reduce the environmental impact along with displaying the air quality and weather at the expected destination.

Amazon equips the Seattle Whole Foods store with the Amazon One palm scanner, which allows customers to pay by … wiping their palm. Amazon reportedly has plans to make it widely known

It didn’t cost much to buy a home in California. The median single-family home price rose to $ 758,990 in March – an increase of nearly 6% from the previous record of $ 717,930 recorded in December and a whopping 24% increase from March 2020. Meanwhile, housing production skewed To further. Far from Newsom’s campaign goal of building 500,000 units a year as the state’s homeless population swells to record levels

