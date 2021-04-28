6.4 magnitude earthquake Tremors were felt in the Northeast, North Bengal





The National Seismology Center said a massive earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale hit Assam on Wednesday morning at 7:15 am. The National Seismological Center added that the epicenter was 43 km west of Tizpur, Assam, and the depth was 17 km. According to reports, the tremors of the Assam earthquake were felt in Guwahati, northern Bengal and other parts of the northeastern states.

They felt this phenomenal #Earthquake here in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The whole house shook for more than 30 seconds. Although it did not cause any harm. Pray for the safety of everyone.

– Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 28, 2021

Videos emerging from Assam show walls collapsing, and windows shattered in some areas due to the impact of the earthquake. Cracks have been detected in some buildings in Assam. No injuries or injuries were reported so far.

Assam CM prays for the well-being of everyone

Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the good of all and urge everyone to stay vigil. Take updates from all regions. #Earthquake

– Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) April 28, 2021 Himanta Pessoa Sarma: “ I just had a massive earthquake ”

It was just hit by a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details

Himantabiswa April 28, 2021

In the wake of the massive earthquake in Assam, State Health Minister Himanta Pessoa Sarma has moved to his official Twitter account and reported that the state had just been hit by a massive earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale and more details awaited. “The epicenter of the earthquake was in Dikyaguli, Suntpur district,” he said. Assam’s health minister also shared some photos of early damage reported in Guwahati.

There were two aftershocks after the first large earthquake, one around 7:55 AM and the other a few minutes later. Two jolts of 4.3 and 4.4 on the Richter scale. Local residents in Assam and northern Bengal reported a major earthquake around 8am on Thursday. Assam State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among those who tweeted about the earthquake.

Locals in Assam and northern Bengal who experienced the quake said the quake may have lasted for at least 30 seconds and continued to shake buildings during that period. The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 29 kilometers (18 miles).

Please note that this is a developing story and more details will be updated as the latest information arrives.

(Photo: PTI, ANI, Twitter-NCSEarthquake, himantabiswa)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now # live with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial General Assembly elections. Click here to watch. .





