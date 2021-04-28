Why might this GOP senator be a low favorite for 2024?





Republican Sen. Tim Scott has balanced the wings of Trump and GOP implementations better than anyone else. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why Scott could be a Republican pioneer in 2024. SOURCES AND READING: Republican Senator Tim Scott gave a speech to Congress in response to the GOP.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/22/politics/tim-scott-gop-response-biden-congress/index.html

https://twitter.com/SenatorTimScott/status/1385318022240522245

https://heritageaction.com/scorecard/members/S001184/117

https://www.clubforgrowth.org/scorecards/app/?party=all&chamber=S&yr=2019&state=all&rep

https://www.thealmanacofamericanpolitics.com/

Senator Scott said he endangered Trump’s moral authority on Tuesday. comments in Charlottesville

https://www.vice.com/en/article/j5dab3/tim-scott-trump-charlottesville-race

Senator Tim Scott: Trump has “obviously reflected” in comments in Charlottesville

https://www.npr.org/2017/09/13/550462690/sen-tim-scott-trump-has-obviously-reflected-on-his-charlottesville-comments

Transcript: RNC notes by Tim Scott https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/24/politics/tim-scott-rnc-speech/index.html

Senator Tim Scott says Trump is “not the person to blame” for the Capitol bombing

https://www.yahoo.com/now/sen-tim-scott-says-trump-220500303.html

Senator Tim Scott on George Floyd’s verdict: “I have no doubt the jury got the verdict right”

https://www.wistv.com/2021/04/21/sen-tim-scott-george-floyd-verdict-no-question-my-mind-jury-reached-right-verdict/

GOP Senator Commits to Police Legislation as Two Party Talks Progress

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/21/politics/policing-reform-talks-congress-latest-negotiations/index.html

https://www.fec.gov/data/candidate/S4SC00240/

Tim Scott for the presidency? People are talking on visits to Iowa and New Hampshire

https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/article215227775.html

About me: I was named the “best outfit” in 7th grade. This, along with being the editor of CNN and the author of the daily “Point” newsletter, are my proudest accomplishments. Find me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what really happens in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Paul Dwyer The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Michelle Cho Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #TimScott.



source