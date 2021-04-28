Uncategorized
Why might this GOP senator be a low favorite for 2024?
Republican Sen. Tim Scott has balanced the wings of Trump and GOP implementations better than anyone else. In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why Scott could be a Republican pioneer in 2024. SOURCES AND READING: Republican Senator Tim Scott gave a speech to Congress in response to the GOP.
