Tim Marshall on the power of geography and the new frontier of geopolitics: Space





Tim Marshall was a foreign correspondent for decades. He was known as a diplomatic editor and foreign editor of the Sky News newspaper.

Since then, his book 'Prisoners of Geography' was an immediate success and was the best-selling. This week's release of 'The Power of Geography' came out. Tim spoke to Krishnan about the place the UK has in today's world, how much power China has and how it is a new frontier for political negotiations.

