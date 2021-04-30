How to view DC United Vs. San Jose Earthquakes – NBC4 Washington





How to Watch the DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes originally appeared on NBC Sports in Washington

DC United is looking to recover from its first loss under new coach Hernan Losada, traveling west for the only time in the 2021 MLS season to play the San Jose Earthquakes.

Brendan Haynes-Icke’s own goal in the 48th minute proved difficult to beat for the Losada crew against the revolution last Saturday. It was a match without many obvious opportunities and lack of pressure and energy that was so successful in DC United’s 2-1 opening season victory at home against New York City FC.

On the other hand, San Jose entered this competition after beating FC Dallas 3-1. The Earthquakes lost the opening match in Houston, but the forward partnership between Cade Cowell and Critian Espinoza proved too difficult to handle with Dallas in the second game.

Could the Losada Men go out and get the Three Points West? Here’s how to watch.

How to watch DC United vs Earthquakes

What: DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes

Where: PayPal Park, San Jose, California

When: Saturday, May 1, 11:00 PM ET

TV Channel: DC United vs San Jose will be broadcasting on NBC Sports Washington (NBC Sports Channel Finder)

Live Broadcast: You can live broadcast DC United vs San Jose on the NBC Sports Washington Live Broadcast page and on the NBC Sports app.

DC United vs Earthquakes TV Schedule

10:30 pm: DC United preliminary match

11:00 pm: DC United vs San Jose (Live)

DC United vs Earthquakes: What to Watch

Earthquakes is slowly starting their first two games, and that is definitely something Losada will look to exploit with his team at United on Saturday night. In the opening match for San Jose, Houston was the early assailant, and that pressure culminated in scoring goals on both sides in the first half. Last weekend, Dallas nearly took advantage of a near-catastrophic mistake from goalkeeper JT Marcinowski, who was caught in possession of the ball but replaced it with a knockout in the first minute.

San Jose has grown into the game and got his 1–2 participation bigger all the time, with Cowell, a 17-year-old local producer, making most of the good things happen either by his sight or by his agility to dodge defenders. Cowell set up Espinosa’s goal for San Jose’s second goal of the match with a pretty pass from outside the foot before scoring a medical goal to conclude with a wobbling and baking kick that makes Frederick Brilliant shiver in his shoe. .

DC remained severely short of its second match, having only had six options off the bench (three less than league allowed nine). Main goalkeeper Bill Hamid remains absent for the next few weeks, prominent midfielder Paul Areola continues to recover to full fitness, and first-team scorer Camara was missed the last time. Fortunately for United: Premier League top scorer Chris Wondolovsky will not be available due to his red card at the end of the Dallas win.

DC United vs Earthquakes: The Players to Watch

Edison Flores, DC United striker (0 goals, 3 assists in 13 games in 2020): The black and red number 10 jersey is still looking for his first goal since his arrival in January 2020 as the club’s second designated player. Flores is a good dribbler and opportunity maker, so look for him to be creative when trying to create chances for himself or another scoring attack.

Christian Espinosa, striker, San Jose Earthquakes (3 goals, 9 assists in 23 games in 2020): The Earthquakes took the award for best offensive player twice in the league last season, and appeared to be a threat in 2021..

