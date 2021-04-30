Friday Freedom Kicks: DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes, Washington Spirit Ideas, and more





good morning! Eating an unhealthy breakfast, I’m a little late to getting to this one, and without further ado, let’s talk about DC United, Washington Spirit, and the other football teams that wrote about it online yesterday.

Hernán Losada says #DCU has to win a lot of physical duels because of San Jose’s style, but he adds that by watching MLS matches so far since his arrival, being prepared for a physical match will be a thing every week.

– Jason Anderson (JasonDCsoccer) April 29, 2021

Hernan Losada and Felipe Martins talk about tomorrow’s game, which is tomorrow’s game and Sunday’s game because it will start at 11 PM ET. The San Jose Earthquakes pose a unique test for Manchester United, as it will be the first team that arguably tries to be more powerful to play against than the Lions and the Reds.

Q&A: Paul Areola on his “depressing” loan to Swansea, development of USMNT role and DC United’s new look | Athlete Paul Areola spoke here about his injury recovery (including how it relates to United’s new fitness requirements) and the situation in Swansea.

Andy Carpenter is back home with DC United but he’s still on his way back to full strength The Washington Post – Andy Carpenter Says Coming Back to DCU Will Get Home? Yes, in that!

The four DC teams finally won the same day. They can do it again on Saturday. | If you are only going to place a small bet, just for laughs, this is a fun game. The covid schedule change means we’re on a lot of sporty weekends in the capital.

Confirming Jeff’s follow-up and Steve’s initial report, it is possible that Bane Show will end up in Man City.

However, Washington Spirit made an “incredible and crazy show” according to one of the sources. # NWSL #FAWSL https://t.co/VtJmAyNLNV

– Glenn Crooks (@GlennCrooks) April 29, 2021

This would be a tremendous movement for the soul. Banne Shaw tops Ligue 1 in scoring despite not playing for either club that is considered NWSL caliber by distance, and they should already be a huge star. Maybe her next step is the one that took her to that level, which is why we’re talking about “Man City” shows or “crazy crazy” shows from NWSL clubs.

Of course, that’s also a long shot (I’ve heard a move to Manchester City very soon), but this is the kind of player the soul should strive for.

Six things to do with a 0-0 Washington Spirit draw with Gotham FC | Meanwhile, we have some mixed thoughts on Tuesday’s match. The Spirit has a few days off before they start preparing for the regular season.

Here’s to former United United midfielder Colin Martin discussing being an openly gay professional athlete and the value of the alliance.

To stay local, we have some unfortunate news about former Richmond Kickers player / coach David Polo:

We are sad to share the news that our friend and club legend David Polo is in a medical coma after suffering a stroke at the weekend.

GoFundMe was created to support the Bulow family. Please keep David and his family in your thoughts

RichmondKickers April 29, 2021

If you have the means, please consider splitting up to help the Bulow Family.

Oakland Roots did it again, with the rare shirt that includes the color gamut that I already love. Not that I wanted to encourage more gradients (that’s one 45-yard shot that lasted all season, not a sign of things to come), but I do like that someone made it work.

Let’s wrap up with some Kazuo Miura news: King Kazuo played in the role of Yokohama, who won a J-League Cup match over Kashiwa Resol:

This is the good news. The bad news is that Kashiwa is the only team to defeat Yokohama in 2021, both of which were cup matches. In the league, they have 2 points from 11 games, and they already have 9 safety points.

Well that’s it. Don’t drift away in the gusty winds of today!

