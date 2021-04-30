2027 – Wellington’s impending earthquake disaster film





It’s the title of a potentially catastrophic movie, set in the heart of Wellington.

This is the year that hundreds of properties in the city, including about 40 apartment buildings, are required to complete the earthquake strengthening work.

But Iona Panett, head of the Wellington City Council building dossier, thinks many of them will not succeed.

“What worries me is that there are expired red notices all over the city in 2027,” she says.

Panette blames the explosion in construction and engineering costs after legislation in 2004 forced apartment owners to evaluate and repair earthquake-prone buildings, a lack of engineering expertise in a restricted market, and problems with changing regulation sands in the aftermath of the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes.

But the main reasons for the slow progress, according to Geraldine Murphy of Inner City Wellington, were poor implementation of this legislation and a lack of support for apartment owners.

Many have been forced into multi-million dollar construction projects they are not equipped to deal with, while each is paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for the work.

Chancellor Iona Panett is concerned that there will be expired red notices across the city in 2027.

Often while moving for months or years at a time, at an additional cost.

There is support for existing owners, says Bhutto Williams, Construction Minister, including government-backed loans of up to $ 250,000 per apartment owner.

But Murphy notes that this is only available to those banks have already turned down, and that many apartment owners face repair bills at least twice that level, and the loan comes with interest rates and an additional margin of 1.25 percent.

“It’s still a heavy debt burden,” she says. “(We) are really upset with him.”

Legislation and associated building codes have given owners some certainty about what they need to do to make their buildings safe, Williams says.

But Murphy says the reality was the opposite.

It refers to a 2012 cost-benefit analysis by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), which it claims has significantly reduced the costs of repair work but still concludes ‘costs of the proposed project’ [Earthquake Prone Building] Policy greatly exceeded the benefits. “

Inner City Wellington’s Geraldine Murphy says government-backed loans come with a hefty debt burden.

“The government ignored this finding because it held the building owners responsible for unlimited costs and implementation risks for the sake of public safety,” she says.

“I really hear,” says Williams [owners’] Fears, and it is scary for them to find themselves in it, but the issue of safety is of utmost importance in this case … that we are moving in the right direction to ensure that buildings do not fall and people are hurt. ”

It plans to give MBIE a “hurry” about reviewing its building policy and rules, but Murphy claims it’s been 14 months since it was pledged and that 2027 is fast approaching.

All this put the owners in a “cycle of uncertainty”.

This did not help in the absence of assurances that legislation, building codes, and the New Building Standard (NBS) would not change again in the future, altering the level of earthquake risk and requiring further possible reforms.

Apartment owners who have enhanced their buildings told The Dominion Post that they are concerned that this may happen again, despite hundreds of thousands of dollars spent.

Construction Minister Bhutto Williams says safety is the top priority.

“There will be a new NBS, and I think that’s fine, you have to have one, but you can’t keep doing that retrospectively on the existing buildings,” Murphy says.

“Once the information gets to us, we’ll review it and put it back in the process,” Williams admits.

This includes the National Earthquake Risk Model, due to be released next year and could have a major impact on building regulation.

“But my assumption is that [building] The standards have been set and this is my view … I have no expectation that in the next 20 years, things will be different. “

But like many apartment owners, Murphy remains deeply skeptical.

“they [owners] You’re not afraid of building it, but what changing legislation can do in your life. ”

