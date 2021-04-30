Connect with us

Dozens of people were killed at an Israeli religious festival – BBC News

At least 44 people have been killed in a coup in a religious holiday in northeastern Israel. Dozens of people were injured in the annual Lag B’Omer celebration at the foot of Mount Meron. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site and said Sunday would be a day of national mourning for the victims. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

